06:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Iran claims it tested a ballistic missile Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed on Thursday it had successfully tested a ballistic missile, The Associated Press reported, citing Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency. The Iranian report quoted Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's airspace division, as saying the missile destroyed a target from a distance of 250 kilometers (155 miles). Read more



