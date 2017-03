06:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 Adar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17 South Korean court upholds president's impeachment South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday upheld a decision by the country's National Assembly to impeach President Park Geun-hye. Park is the first South Korean President to be impeached. An election for her replacement must be held within 60 days.



