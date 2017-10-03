NYPD: One man behind bomb threats

John Miller, the Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counter-terrorism of the New York Police Department, said on Thursday that investigators believe one man using a voice changer and phone spoofing device is behind a large number of the bomb threats made against Jewish institutions.

Miller described the attacks as coordinated. The spoofing device makes it appear the call is not coming from the number the man is using, and makes it appear it's coming from within the institution, he said, according to NBC News.