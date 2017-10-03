Arab media reported on Thursday evening that a rocket launched from Khan Younis missed its target and exploded in Gaza.
The IDF reported that the “Red Alert” rocket siren was not sounded because the rocket did not explode in Israeli territory.
News BriefsAdar 12, 5777 , 10/03/17
Gaza rocket misses target
