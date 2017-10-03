Netanyahu returns from Moscow

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu returned on Thursday evening from his visit to Moscow.
During the quick visit, Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two discussed the Iranian threat.
