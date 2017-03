23:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Several people injured in axe attack in Germany A person attacked passersby at a train station in Dusseldorf, Germany, with an axe on Thursday evening. State media reported that several people were injured. Full Story



► ◄ Last Briefs