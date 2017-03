16:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Israeli Arab sentenced to 2.5 years for running down policeman Read more



Man from northern Israeli village of Abu Snan receives just 2.5 years in jail for intentionally running over police officer. ► ◄ Last Briefs