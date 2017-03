15:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Purim readings aim to bridge Israel’s religious-secular divide Read more



Over 400 'neutral' locations across Israel to have Megillah readings on Purim for both religious and secular Israelis. ► ◄ Last Briefs