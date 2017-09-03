Jeruslam-area bus drivers under the influence of drugs

Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested 10 suspects, including seven bus drivers from eastern Jerusalem, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and the use of drugs by drivers in the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh areas.

The investigation started with information that a bus-company gas-station attendant in the Beit Shemesh area was dealing drugs and supplying to anyone who asked. That included bus drivers who are suspected of transporting passengers while under the influence.