A 19-year-old young suffered moderate wounds on Thursday when he was bitten by a snake in the woods near Moshe Sneh Boulevard in Ashdod.
He was conscious when Magen David Adom teams transported him to Kaplan Hospital.
Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17
Teen bitten by snake in Ashdod
