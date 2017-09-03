14:38
Reported

News Briefs

  Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17

Teen bitten by snake in Ashdod

A 19-year-old young suffered moderate wounds on Thursday when he was bitten by a snake in the woods near Moshe Sneh Boulevard in Ashdod.

He was conscious when Magen David Adom teams transported him to Kaplan Hospital.



Last Briefs