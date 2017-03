13:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Supreme Court rejects submarine, AG petitions The Supreme Court has rejected the petitions of Member of Knesset Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) and attorney Eldad Yaniv about the submarine affair and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's handling of police investigations involving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.



