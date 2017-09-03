Recruited by Hezbollah through Facebook

It has been disclosed that 23-year-old Yussef Yasser Sawilam of the Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Kalkilye was recently arrested for being a Hezbollah agent who was instructed to carry out terror attacks, including an abduction.

Sawilam was arrested before he could carry out the attacks. During interrogation it was revealed that Sawilam, a locksmith by profession, was recruited as a result of his Facebook profile. He has been charged with serious security offenses by the Samaria miitary court.