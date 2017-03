A four-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns on Thursday when firecrackers he was playing with exploded at his home in Jerusalem. Volunteers of United Hatzalah provided preliminary care and then he turns ambulance to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The Spokesperson and Information Division of United Hatzalah calls on parents and adults to warn children and teenagers about playing with firecrackers, cherry bombs and other explosive materials common at this time of Purim.