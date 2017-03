12:00 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Acquisition of Golan Telecom by Electra approved The Antitrust Authority has given final approval of the sale of cellular telephone service provider Golan Telecom to Electra.



The authority subjected the sale to special conditions. For the next three quarters, Golan Telecom will have to offer the cheapest two-year package it has sold, at a price lower than 30 shekels a month.



