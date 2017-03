11:28 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Source: Russia lets us act against Hezbollah in Syria Al Jazeera reported on Thursday that a source close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "Moscow allows us to operate in Syrian airspace against Hezbollah," according to Yediot Ahronot.



Netanyahu is scheduled meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. Hezbollah string-puller Iran's presence in the Golan Heights is expected to be one of the focuses of the meeting.



