Obama's last monetary gift filtered on its way to PA

Acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Wednesday that none of the more than $220 million that was released to the Palestinian Authority as a final act by former president Barack Obama was to go directly to the PA.

Stressing that the money was transferred to supporting bodies, Toner told the department's daily media briefing that the money "was for West Bank programs such as water, infrastructure, education, renewable energy, civil society, municipal governance, and the rule of law, as well as Gaza recovery. And a smaller amount was to go directly to Israeli creditors of the Palestinian Authority as well as East Jerusalem hospitals." He added that the matter was still under review.