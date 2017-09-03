Two adults and two children have been arrested on suspicion of selling thousands of dangerous firecrackers and fireworks in the center of the country.
A search of the main suspect's home resulted in the seizure of hundreds of suspicious objects.
|
10:38
Reported
News BriefsAdar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17
4 arrested for selling dangerous fireworks
Two adults and two children have been arrested on suspicion of selling thousands of dangerous firecrackers and fireworks in the center of the country.
A search of the main suspect's home resulted in the seizure of hundreds of suspicious objects.
Last Briefs