An indictment was submitted Thursday morning to the Tel Aviv District Court, charging a couple with abusing their four-year-old son when he was hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.
|
10:27
Reported
News BriefsAdar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17
Horror: Parents abuse 4-year-old son
