Charged for fake bomb at Kadima-Tzoran Council building

The Central District Attorney's office has filed an indictment with the Netanya Magistrates Court, charging a resident of Kadima-Tzoran with offenses of threatening and misleading investigators.

According to the indictment, the defendant decided to threaten the local council and its employees after authorities uprooted a plot of agricultural land where he and others worked last month under a court ruling. He allegedly prepared two gas cylinders and taped a rectangular battery with protruding wires. He then placed the fake bomb in the council building, under the office of the council head, who saw it and called police.