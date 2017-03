09:51 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Damage in Itamar-area car stoning Stones were thrown at Israeli vehicles near the Samarian Jewish community of Itamar on Thursday. No injuries were reported, but serious damage was caused to a vehicle owned by a Yitzhar resident. Read more



