NGO Monitor welcomes Swiss vote on funding for BDS NGOs

NGO Monitor has welcomed Wednesday's vote in the Swiss Parliament calling on the government to amend laws, ordinances and regulations so that Switzerland can no longer subsidize, even indirectly, development cooperation projects carried out by NGOs involved in racist, antisemitic or hate incitement actions, or Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns.

Olga Deutsch, Director of NGO Monitor's Europe Desk said that the "positive developments in Switzerland are an important precedent in seriously countering BDS campaigns, antisemitism, and hatred." NGO Monitor was instrumental in providing details on the Swiss government's funding of organizations that propagate anti-peace, anti-normalization, BDS, and one-state policies.