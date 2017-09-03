Elkin: Only thing new abou the Muezzin Law is the fines

Minister Ze'ev Elkin said on Thursday that there is nothing new in the ban of nighttime use of loudspeakers at mosques because the call to prayer by muezzin has been prohibited in Israel for 25 years.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Elkin stressed that the fines will be higher at night to prevent the muezzin calls during those hours. He noted that European countries have prohibited muezzin calls and that restrictions have been imposed in Arab countries, including Egypt, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Turkey.