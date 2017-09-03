Senior officer: Leave the IDF out of the argument

General Motti Almoz, who serves as head of the Israel Defense Forces Personnel Branch and Spokesman has called Rabbi Yigal Lewinstein's condemnation of women in the army and mixed-gender units "inappropriate".

Almoz refused to refer to the statements themselves, but criticized supporters of their essence. He wrote, "My brothers in arms - you are wrong, the IDF is everyone's, women and men: dear male religious Zionist youth found with secular brethren in all ranks of the army and the religious and secular female fighters standing guard over our country, haredi-religious, members of different religions - all of Israeli society. Leave the army out of the dispute."