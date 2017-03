Chairman Volker Beck of the German-Israeli Friendship Committee in the German Parliamen has come out against the "Boycott Law" allowing Israel to prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have called for a boycott of the state.

Referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, Channel 10 quoted Beck as saying, "BDS should be condemned. Traffic often tainted by anti-Semitism, but the prohibition of entry is not the answer to this."