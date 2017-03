08:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Warning strike by court paralegals About 650 legal assistants across the country will take organizational measures on Thursday and stop their work as part of a one-day warning strike of one day.



The workers are protesting the refusal of the court administration to negotiate with employee representatives regarding their collective bargaining agreement.



