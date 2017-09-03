Fast of Esther observed

Jews around the world are observing the Fast of Esther, a pre-dawn to dusk fast on Thursday, commemorating the fast of Queen Esther and the Jewish people before she went to King Ahashuerus to plea for the Jewish people (Esther 4:11) and the girding of the Jews before they went out to fight against those who would try to kill them under the king's decree.

Normally, the fast would be on the eve of Purim, the feast of Esther, but it is moved to Thursday when Purim falls on Sunday, as is the case this year. The fast in Israel ends at 6:05 pm.