07:24 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Fire at Kiryat Bialik recycling site Fire broke out on Thursday morning at a recycling site in Kiryat Bialik. Firemen are working to extinguish the blaze. There was no immediate word of casualties.



► ◄ Last Briefs