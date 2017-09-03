Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for Moscow on Thursday morning for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Netanyahu is expected to express his strong opposition to an Iranian presence on the Golan Heights.
|
07:21
Reported
News BriefsAdar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17
PM off to Moscow
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for Moscow on Thursday morning for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Netanyahu is expected to express his strong opposition to an Iranian presence on the Golan Heights.
Last Briefs