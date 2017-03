A senior official in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday accused the United States of provoking tensions after two separate incidents in the Gulf last week, AFP reported.

"A U.S. Navy ship crossing the Strait of Hormuz changed its international route and approached to within 550 meters of Revolutionary Guards' boats in an unprofessional way," the official, Mehdi Hashemi, was quoted as having told the Guard's website Sepahnews.