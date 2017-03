05:14 Reported News Briefs Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17 Jordan blasts 'discriminatory' Muzzein Law Jordan on Wednesday condemned the “Muezzin Law”, which passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset. Jordan’s Information Minister Mohamed Momani said the bill is "discriminatory" and contrary to "Israeli commitments under the peace accord" that the Jewish state signed with Jordan in 1994. Read more



