CIA: Americans should be 'deeply troubled' by WikiLeaks

The CIA said on Wednesday that Americans should be "deeply troubled" by WikiLeaks' disclosure of thousands of intelligence documents that purportedly detail ways the agency does its hacking.

In a statement the CIA would not confirm its files were stolen. CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak said the agency will not comment on the authenticity of the documents released or on the status of any investigation into the source of the documents.

The statement did say, however, that such disclosures not only jeopardize U.S. personnel and operations, but also equip American adversaries with tools and information to damage U.S. national security.