Shevach Stern, the chairman of the Likud National Headquarters, made clear on Wednesday that the Likud National Headquarters will not allow the construction freeze in Judea and Samaria to continue.

Stern spoke to Arutz Sheva amid reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant to freeze thousands of housing units which Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had recently approved for construction in Judea and Samaria.