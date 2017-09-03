Four fans sustained light to moderate injuries on Wednesday evening when a fight broke out after a volleyball game at the Sports Palace in Ra'anana.
One person was arrested. Police launched an investigation.
News Briefs

Adar 11, 5777 , 09/03/17
Four injured in fight at Ra'anana Sports Palace
