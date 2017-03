22:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Yeshiva head: Civil revolt over women in combat units Read more



Har Hamor Yeshiva head calls for 'civil revolt' over 'loss of morality' caused by integration of women into combat units. ► ◄ Last Briefs