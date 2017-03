17:39 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Polish Jews commemorate anti-Semitic campaign of 1968 Read more



Polish Jews held a ceremony commemorating the anti-Semitic campaign of March 1968, when Polish authorities forced several thousand Jews who survived the Holocaust to leave the country. Golda Tencer, director of the Jewish Theatre in Warsaw, and the Shalom Foundation, organized the ceremony on Wednesday.