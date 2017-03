15:01 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Sanctions for recalcitrant females? Muallem refuses to answer Read more



MK Shuli Muallem works to increase sanctions against recalcitrant husbands, but not wives. Why the discrimination? Muallem refuses to say. ► ◄ Last Briefs