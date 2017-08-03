14:38 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Additional proof submitted for appeal of Elor Azariya Attorney Yoram Sheftel submitted today to the military court of appeals additional proof on behalf of soldier Elor Azariya. Sheftel seeks to prove that the prosecutor's appeal against lessening Azariya's sentence stems from illegitimate motives.



► ◄ Last Briefs