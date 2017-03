13:34 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Public furor leads to George Bensoussan acquittal Read more



'Is it I who must stand before this tribunal today? Is it not anti-Semitism that has led us to the present situation that should be judged?' ► ◄ Last Briefs