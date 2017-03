13:17 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 'Muezzin Law' passes preliminary reading The Knesset passed in preliminary reading two proposals for the Muezzin Law. The first proposal, that of MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beiteinu), passed with a majority of 55-48 while the second proposal, that of MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) passed by the same margin.



