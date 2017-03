13:08 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Attempted arson of Mt. of Olives church Policed received a report this morning from the guard of the "Church of the Ascension" on the Mount of Olives according to which the door of the church was broken and the building damaged, apparently from a fire. Police detained for investigation a suspect.



