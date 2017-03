10:55 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Herzog to British Min.: Work to free captured soldiers Head of the Opposition Yitzhak Herzog (Zionist Union) met this morning with the British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson. At the opening of the meeting Herzog asked that Britain intervene and act upon countries in the region for the return of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and the release of Israeli citizen Avra Mengistu.



► ◄ Last Briefs