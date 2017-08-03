MK Yogev: Women is certain army positions is vital

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) said that women serving in certain IDF positions is vital for the security of Israel.

"With this, 'And your camp will be holy' is a binding injunction, especially in a military camp whose main goal is professionalism and responsibility in defending the Nation of Israel. The goal of the IDF is to defend the State of Israel and win in battle. Whatever will best serve this purpose will be blessed and whatever will damage it - it is better that it will not be."

He added, "The proper integration is vital and essential for the strength of society, the unity of purpose and the Nation, and our victory in battle."