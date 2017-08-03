Explosions and an exchange of fire was heard at a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan near the American Embassy.
Afghani officials said that "a security incident" was underway. It is still not known if there are wounded at the scene.
News BriefsAdar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17
Afghanistan: Explosions and fire at military hospital
