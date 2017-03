07:24 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 IDF arrests 16 terrorists in Judea and Samaria IDF forces arrested last night 16 in Judea and Samaria suspected of involvement in terror activity. The suspects were transferred to security forces.



