PA admits: We have no control over Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) government in Ramallah admitted on Tuesday it has no control over the situation in Gaza, accusing Hamas officials of thwarting efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation by not allowing the government to exercise its responsibilities in the coastal enclave.

Yusuf al-Mahmoud, a spokesman for the PA government, said that Hamas officials are working to manufacture crises and to cover the mistakes they make on issues such as electricity supply, which was a bone of contention between Hamas and the PA.