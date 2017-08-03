Congressman to media: You take Trump's tweets too literally

The top Republican on the House intelligence committee on Tuesday played down President Donald Trump’s claims that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign, suggesting the media were taking the president’s weekend tweets too literally.

“The president is a neophyte to politics — he’s been doing this a little over a year,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told reporters, according to The Associated Press, adding, “I think a lot of the things he says, I think you guys sometimes take literally.”