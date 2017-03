03:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Adar 10, 5777 , 08/03/17 Security Council condemns North Korea The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and expressed concern over the country's increasingly destabilizing behavior, Reuters reports. The condemnation comes two days after Pyongyang fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast. Read more



