Liberman: The United States under Trump is a true partner

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met on Tuesday night at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence. The two discussed a variety of issues pertaining to relations between Israel and the United States.

After the meeting, Liberman said, “We have real friends in the White House. Vice President Pence expressed his commitment to strengthening the special relationship between Israel and the United States. The United States, led by President Donald Trump, is a true partner of Israel in dealing with the various challenges we face, and foremost the Iranian issue.”