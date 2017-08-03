Two Jewish centers in Canada receive threats

Two Canadian Jewish centers received bomb threats on Tuesday, reports The National Post.

In Toronto, toddlers and young children attending a daycare at the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in the downtown area were evacuated after the center’s school received a robo-call of a bomb threat shortly after 10:00 a.m.

At almost the same time, the Jewish Community Centre of London, Ontario, located approximately halfway between Toronto and Detroit, received an identical threat. It was the second time that center has been threatened in two months, according to The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).