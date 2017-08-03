Man suspected of posting photo of Chief Justice in SS uniform to remain in custody

A court on Tuesday evening rejected an appeal by a man suspected of posting a picture of Chief Justice Miriam Naor in an SS uniform against the extension of his detention.
The arrest of the suspect was extended until Thursday.
